High Schools
Thursday's prep sports roundup: Bloomington Jefferson upsets Edina in boys' soccer playoffs
Jefferson will play Minnetonka in the section title game on Tuesday.
Twins
Giants bench coach Meulens to interview for Twins manager job
San Francisco bench coach Hensley Meulens has been a part of three World Series championship staffs.
Gophers
Starting point: Pitino mulls over Gophers' point guard options
Isaiah Washington, Amir Coffey and Dupree McBrayer are competing for the position. Marcus Carr might be the best suited for the role, but he's still waiting for the NCAA to rule on a waiver.
Gophers
Five Big Ten basketball story lines: Teams seeking stronger nonconference opponents
What to watch this year on the Big Ten courts.
Wild
Dumba's solution for missed shots: keep shooting
Regardless if the opportunities result in goals, Wild defenseman Matt Dumba's outlook is the same: shoot the puck.
