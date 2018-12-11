More from Star Tribune
Gophers
A look at the unbeaten and the winless in college basketball
Just more than a month after the season started, there are only nine unbeaten teams left in Division I men's college basketball. And it's a…
Gophers
Penn tops No. 17 Villanova 78-75, ends Big 5 streak
AJ Brodeur and Antonio Woods each scored 16 points as Penn beat No. 17 Villanova 78-75 on Tuesday night, the Quakers' first win over the Wildcats since 2002.
Wild
Sorry, Seattle: NHL GMs learned from Vegas expansion draft
Hindsight is 43/35 for the Columbus Blue Jackets.That's how many goals and assists William Karlsson put up for the Vegas Golden Knights after the Blue…
Twins
Column: It's time for the shift to go
Ask baseball managers what they think about the dreaded shift, and most of them have the same answer.
Vikings
Souhan: Cousins' rattled play costs DeFilippo his job; are Zimmer, Spielman next?
If Cousins can't deliver playoff victories to a team that signed him specifically to do just that, the general manager who paid him big money and the coach who was handed a fully-funded team may be the next to forfeit their TCO Performance Center key cards.
