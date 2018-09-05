More from Star Tribune
Nation
Potential jurors report to court in Chicago officer's case
Several dozen would-be jurors reported to a courthouse Wednesday and were told by a judge they might be asked to decide whether a Chicago police officer committed murder when he shot and killed black teenager Laquan McDonald.
Nation
NYC official: Why haven't Kushners, others paid their fines?
A day after The Associated Press reported the Kushner family firm owes over a half-million dollars in fines to New York City, an official is calling for a probe into the larger problem of why a whopping $1.5 billion in fines has gone uncollected from landlords and others across the city.
Nation
Student shot, killed outside school on second day of classes
A student has been shot and killed outside a Rhode Island high school on just the second day of the academic year.
National
Report: Murder suspect fatally shot by police with warrant
Authorities say a murder suspect has been fatally shot by police officers serving a warrant at a Florida home.
Business
New crack found at San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower
Inspectors have issued a violation to management of a sinking condominium building after a large crack formed in a 36th-floor window of the building that has been dubbed the Leaning Tower of San Francisco.
