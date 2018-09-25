More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Sanchez, Severino rebound ahead of playoffs, Yanks top Rays
Luis Severino is making his bid to be on the mound and throwing to catcher Gary Sanchez in the New York Yankees' playoff opener.
Twins
One more record for Mauer as he begins possibly final homestand
He broke Harmon Killebrew's Twins mark for getting on base.
High Schools
Metro prep roundup: Lakeville North tops Eastview in volleyball
Lakeville North stopped a two-game losing streak on Tuesday night defeating Eastview on the road 3-0 in volleyball.Elizabeth Juhnke led the Panthers, who won 25-20,…
Twins
Castro's hit starts rally, leads Tigers past Twins 4-2
Harold Castro's first career hit started an eighth-inning rally that led the Detroit Tigers to a 4-2 victory over Minnesota on Tuesday in a game in which Joe Mauer set the Twins' record for reaching base.
Twins
NL East champion Braves rally past Mets 7-3 for 6th straight
Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, Ozzie Albies homered in the eighth and the NL East champion Atlanta Braves rallied past the New York Mets 7-3 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.
