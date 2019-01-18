More from Star Tribune
Golf
Lowry resists Sterne's challenge in Abu Dhabi for 1-shot win
Shane Lowry won the Abu Dhabi Championship after being taken to the final hole on Saturday.
Sports
The Latest: Pouille tops wild-card Popyrin at Australian
The Latest on Saturday at the Australian Open (all times local):
Sports
'Don't cry': Serena consoles Australian Open foe; Halep next
It was all a bit overwhelming for the latest opponent who could do nothing to slow Serena Williams at the Australian Open. So Dayana Yastremska, an 18-year-old from Ukraine, found herself wiping away tears as she walked to the net.
Sports
Siebenhofer wins back-to-back downhills, Vonn 9th in Cortina
Austrian skier Ramona Siebenhofer made it back-to-back World Cup downhill victories with another win Saturday, while Lindsey Vonn finished tied for ninth in the second race of her return from injury.
Sports
'Old guys' vs youngsters 3 days in a row at Australian Open
So far the older guys are holding court against the new generation at the Australian Open.
