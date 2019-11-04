More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Waller, Godwin, Chark among emerging stars at halfway point
Darren Waller was toiling away on the practice squad in Baltimore last November when the Oakland Raiders were intrigued enough by the athleticism they saw during pregame warmups to sign him away from the Ravens.
Vikings
Riverboat Ron's back after winning pair of 4th-down gambles
Analytics can tell NFL coaches what the numbers suggest doing on any given play, especially fourth down.The final decision is up to the coach.And in…
Wolves
Too early to tell if injuries will affect NBA TV ratings
The NBA was banking on Zion Williamson and the Golden State Warriors as main attractions when the television schedules were released in August. Less than three weeks into the season, the league's television partners are still trying to assess the fallout from injuries.
Gophers
Women's college hoops season set to tip off
As soon as Sabrina Ionescu announced she was returning for her senior season at Oregon, the women's college basketball landscape changed.
Wolves
Wolves endure rim repair delay, thorough stomping by Bucks
Bucks MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo played the part. He scored 34 points on 14-for-19 shooting, with 15 rebounds and six assists, in just 27 minutes.