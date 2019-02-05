More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Whiteside has 28 and the Heat hold off the Blazers 118-108
Hassan Whiteside had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and the Miami Heat snapped a three-game losing streak with a 118-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.
Wild
Blue Jackets snap 5-game skid with 6-3 win over Avalanche
Josh Anderson kept his toe on the blue line and then his fingers crossed.
Wild
Kane leads surging Blackhawks to 6-2 over Oilers
The Chicago Blackhawks scored five goals in the third period to stay on a roll.
Wolves
Late foul gives Memphis game-winning free throws to sink Wolves
Justin Holliday sank a pair of foul shots with 0.1 seconds left to give the Grizzlies a 108-106 win.
Wild
Pavelski scores in overtime, leads Sharks past Jets 3-2
Joe Pavelski knows the San Jose Sharks caught a break at the right time.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.