Vikings
Fangio coaches after kidney stone issue, Denver wins
For a while Thursday, Vic Fangio didn't know if his long-awaited debut as a head coach would happen in the Hall of Fame game.
Gophers
In Italy, U men's basketball will find playing, bonding time
The nine-day trip to Italy starts Saturday, including several games that will give Richard Pitino a chance to see what life is like without stars Amir Coffey and Jordan Murphy.
Vikings
Unhappy Zimmer: 'I haven't seen much out of the defense yet'
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer called the team's defense complacent, lacking in grit equal to the offense. He added that players they better regain their competitive swagger in practice.
Twins
Dyson's 'bad first impression' leads to Twins' walkoff loss in Miami
The Twins took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth, but the Marlins scored three before there was an out to tie it off new reliever Sam Dyson. "Didn't execute, didn't get the job done," he said.
Twins
Zunino, Meadows homer, Rays beat Red Sox 9-4
The Red Sox stood pat during Wednesday's trade deadline, and then the Tampa Bay Rays gave Boston perhaps its most crushing loss yet during a disappointing World Series defense.