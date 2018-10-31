More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Rose dazzles with career-high 50 points as Timberwolves nip Jazz
With several Wolves guards out, Rose put on a scoring tour de force.
Wolves
Rose's clutch scoring down the stretch for Wolves
After a 19-point third quarter, Derrick Rose scored 15 more in the fourth — all in the last 7½ minutes.
Wolves
Rose scores career-high 50 as Timberwolves top Jazz 128-125
As the final buzzer sounded and his teammates swarmed him on the court, Derrick Rose couldn't help but fight back tears.
Gophers
Linebacker Cashman making big plays for Gophers
The linebacker is sixth in tackles in the Big Ten.
MN United
Valeri scores twice in 2-1 win to give Timbers knockout win
Diego Valeri scored two goals, the second with Portland a man down, and the Timbers beat FC Dallas 2-1 in a MLS knockout game Wednesday night.
