Vikings
Thielen sets record, and sets stage for Saints rally with fumble
Adam Thielen became the first player to open the season with more than 100 yards in receiving in eight consecutive games. But his key fumble changed the momentum of the game in the second quarter.
Vikings
Adam Thielen talks about the loss to New Orleans
Adam Thielen had a key fumble in the second quarter that led to the Saints taking a lead they never gave up.
Twins
Machado's first World Series one to forget for Dodgers
Los Angeles' hopes that Manny Machado would help deliver the Dodgers' first World Series title since 1988 ended up falling way short.
Twins
Red Sox beat Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 to win World Series title
The Boston Red Sox really are that great.
Vikings
Your turn: Grade the Vikings performance vs. the Saints
It's time to grade the Vikings' performance against the Saints on offense, defense, special teams and coaching.
