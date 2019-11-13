More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers jump to No. 8 in College Football Playoff rankings
The latest big rankings boost comes after Minnesota's upset over then-No. 4 Penn State.
Twins
Souhan: Interview process wore down Baldelli; 101 wins with Twins refreshed him
Several MLB teams wooed Rocco Baldelli as a manager, but the Twins grabbed him because of his dual talents to build relationships and apply analytics.
Wolves
Layman brings perfect mix of shooting, smarts to reserve role with Wolves
Jake Layman scored a season-high 16 points against the Pistons on Monday and possesses the ideal qualities to excel in the Wolves' new offense.
Outdoors
2019 Minnesota deer opener: These hunters didn't miss
Plenty of success was to be had on opening weekend of Minnesota's deer season. Here are some memorable stories.
Wild
Road rally falls short in Wild's 3-1 loss to Los Angeles
The Wild finished the road trip 2-2 and sits 6-11-1 overall and 3-10 on the road. In staying on brand for this trip, the Wild on Tuesday fell behind by two goals.