More From Sports
Sports
Vonn takes few risks in 1st downhill training run of season
Lindsey Vonn skied conservatively in the first World Cup downhill training session of her injury-delayed season on Thursday.
Gophers
Gophers start poorly, finish worse in 'major step backwards' vs. Illinois
Illinois, previously winless in Big Ten play this season, was in control throughout Wednesday night's game, a 27-point win against the Gophers.
Sports
The Latest: Serena beats Bouchard, advances in Australia
The Latest on Thursday at the Australian Open (all times local):
Sports
Halep edges young American at Australian Open; Venus next
Push Simona Halep to the brink, and she summons her best.
Sports
Australian men's tennis hit by infighting, Twitter rants
The situation seems mostly nasty these days in Australian men's tennis.
