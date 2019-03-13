More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Collins too much for Grizzlies in Hawks' lopsided win
John Collins knew the Memphis Grizzlies didn't want to play a fast-paced game, so the Atlanta Hawks needed to keep pushing the ball up the floor,
Vikings
Addition of Antonio Brown 'changed everything' for Raiders
Rookie general manager Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden had meticulously put together a plan to rebuild the Oakland Raiders with three first-round draft picks and a couple of smart free agent signings when they suddenly got sent in a different direction last week.
Sports
Live now: State girls' basketball tournament. Watch games here
The girls' basketball state quarterfinals resume at 11 a.m. with Class 1A action. The four games aren't on TV, but you can see them here. Additionally, the semifinals in 3A and 4A are webcast as well.
Wolves
Social media, 'keyboard warriors' weighing on Wolves, NBA
The NBA has grown in popularity in part because of social media chatter. But it comes with a cost, and Commissioner Adam Silver said it's a human cost eating at the mental health of players.
Wolves
Westbrook's triple-double leads Thunder past Nets
Once Russell Westbrook figured out which of his many skills to focus on, everything changed.