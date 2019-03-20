More from Star Tribune
AP source: Trout, Angels close to record $432M, 12-year deal
Mike Trout is about to cash in.Big time.Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are close to finalizing a $432 million, 12-year contract that would shatter…
Pulisic wants opponents to fear US, knows it will take time
Christian Pulisic has a vision of a transformed U.S. soccer team, a red-white-and-blue power that gives opponents sleepless nights similar the nightmares that plague players on the eve of facing Brazil or Germany.
Huston, Zeuner, Schaar head 1st US skateboarding team
There's always been a rebelliousness and a bit of an attitude to skateboarding, and now there's credibility.
Cleveland plays Milwaukee, aims for 4th straight home win
Milwaukee Bucks (53-18, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (18-53, 14th in the Eastern Conference)Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts Milwaukee…
Flames topple Blue Jackets 4-2
In the first two periods, the Columbus Blue Jackets hit three goal posts.