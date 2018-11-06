More from Star Tribune
Wild
Wild center Fehr got foot back in NHL door in San Jose
The Sharks gave the Eric Fehr a shot last season, and he turned it into a contract in Minnesota.
Wild
Wild's series of rallies falls short in 4-3 loss to Sharks
After twice battling back from two-goal deficits, the Wild finally had no answer for Barclay Goodrow's unasssisted third-period goal.
Vikings
Ex-Vikes DT sues Andrews, others over surgery complication
Former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd has filed a lawsuit against famed orthopedist Dr. James Andrews and several other parties for alleged negligence during a 2016 knee surgery that caused career-ending complications, seeking at least $180 million for potentially lost earnings.
Wolves
McCollum scores 40 as Trail Blazers beat Bucks 118-103
CJ McCollum scored 40 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat Milwaukee 118-103 on Tuesday night, handing the Bucks their second loss in 10 games this season.
Gophers
Fleck realizes redshirt plans don't always last
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck said he met with Jamaal Teague on Tuesday to discuss his redshirt status. One more game and Teague will become the 11th freshman this season to appear in five or more games
