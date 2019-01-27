More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Australian Open champ Osaka is Asia's 1st No. 1 in tennis
Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka is the youngest woman to make her debut at No. 1 in nine years and the first man or woman from Asia to lead the tennis rankings.
Wolves
Zubac, Caldwell-Pope lead short-handed Lakers past Suns
Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton gave his short-handed team one important key going into Sunday's game against Phoenix: Attack the paint.
Wolves
Wade's visit brings Carmelo back to Madison Square Garden
Dwyane Wade considered ending his NBA career after last season. Carmelo Anthony was one of the people who told him he needed a proper goodbye.
MN United
US beats Panama 3-0 in Berhalter's debut as coach
Gregg Berhalter ushered in a new era for the U.S. men's national team with an attacking style and a new captain.
Golf
Top-ranked Rose wins Farmers Insurance Open
Justin Rose missed a short birdie putt that felt like another bogey. His three-shot lead was down to one through six holes of the Farmers Insurance Open, and the biggest battle was trying not to panic.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.