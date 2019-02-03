More from Star Tribune
Lynx
Dantas receives offer sheet to return to Lynx
A 6-3 forward, she was a first-round draft pick by Minnesota in 2012.
Gophers
Gophers women's defense frustrates No. 17 Rutgers
The Gophers women's basketball team defeated No. 17 Rutgers 60-46 at Williams Arena on Sunday.
Golf
Fowler overcomes strange triple bogey to win Phoenix Open
Rickie Fowler birdied two of his final four holes and overcame a bizarre triple bogey on the 11th hole at TPC Scottsdale to win the Phoenix Open on Sunday.
Gophers
Freshmen rally No. 16 South Carolina women past Arkansas
Freshmen reserves Destanni Henderson and Victaria Saxton had career days, scoring 19 points apiece, and No. 16 South Carolina took over in the fourth quarter on Sunday to defeat Arkansas 87-79.
High Schools
Saturday's prep sports roundup
Jalen Suggs surpassed 2,000 points in his boys' basketball career in Minnehaha Academy's 81-61 win over Austin on Saturday afternoon.
