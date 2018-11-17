EDITOR'S NOTE: We are changing commenting systems. As part of this transition, beginning Thursday the system will not be available. We expect to resume commenting service on Sunday, Nov. 18.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Wild's Dumba earning place among top goal-scoring defensemen
Matt Dumba's eight goals rank second in the league by a blueliner; only the Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly (nine) has more.
Gophers
Big fourth quarter leads to Gophers women's basketball victory over San Diego
Down seven points after the third quarter, the Gophers went to work in a big way to finish.
Gophers
Milton shines, No. 11 UCF routs No. 19 Cincinnati 38-13
The college football spotlight isn't too bright for UCF.
Sports
St. Thomas Academy beats Bemidji 33-21 in Class 5A semifinals
McFadden runs for three TDs, including 71-yarder.
Wild
Karlsson scores 1st goal with Sharks in 4-0 win over Blues
Erik Karlsson scored his first goal for San Jose, and Aaron Dell earned his fourth career shutout in leading the Sharks to a 4-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.