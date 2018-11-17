Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Dupree McBrayer and Matz Stockman talk in preparation for the Vancouver Showcase

Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Dupree McBrayer and Matz Stockman talk in preparation for the Vancouver Showcase

EDITOR'S NOTE: We are changing commenting systems. As part of this transition, beginning Thursday the system will not be available. We expect to resume commenting service on Sunday, Nov. 18.