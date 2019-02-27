More from Star Tribune
Star Tribune sports top 10 daily, digital
The Star Tribune was honored as one of the nation's top 10 daily sports sections and also was top 10 in the digital category among…
Haddad Maia beats top-seeded Stephens in Mexican Open
Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia beat top-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday in the Mexican Open for her first victory in seven career matches against players ranked in the top 10.
Stevens, Penn State have easy time with No. 17 Maryland
Lamar Stevens scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half, and Penn State had an easy time with No. 17 Maryland in a 78-61 win on Wednesday night.
Gophers need more from their veterans, especially on the road
Jordan Murphy, Amir Coffey and Dupree McBrayer have gone cold, with the Gophers fighting for an NCAA bid.
U women's basketball eyes new winning streak
The Gophers have to regroup for a final push. The combination of a weak nonconference schedule and seven Big Ten losses in eight games has made the Gophers a long shot to make the NCAA tournament