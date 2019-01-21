More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Embiid leads 76ers to 121-93 rout of Harden, Rockets
Joel Embiid relished the chance to face James Harden, and wasn't going to let a little back tightness stop him.
Wild
Wild doubles down: Wins at Vegas, and moves into playoff spot
Charlie Coyle's eighth goal of the season broke a 2-2 tie and sent the Wild to victory over Vegas, and into the third spot in the Central Division.
Wild
Wild acquires defenseman Hunt from Golden Knights after Monday's game
The team also received a sixth-round draft pick in exchange for a conditional fifth-rounder.
Wild
Foligno does grunt work for Wild on Coyle's go-ahead goal
Charlie Coyle's goal Monday clinched a rally that Marcus Foligno started when he buried a feed from center Joel Eriksson Ek in the second period
Gophers
Lawson's double-double lifts No. 9 KU past No. 24 Cyclones
Dedric Lawson had 29 points and 15 rebounds, Devon Dotson hit the clinching free throws with 5.9 seconds left and ninth-ranked Kansas held on to beat No. 24 Iowa State 80-76 on Monday night.