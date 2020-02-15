More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Quicken Loans founder Gilbert back to work after stroke
Quicken Loans founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert is slowly returning to work eight months after suffering a stroke.
Motorsports
Trump giving election-year embrace to NASCAR and its fans
President Donald Trump gave an election-year embrace to NASCAR and its fans Sunday when he became the second president ever to attend the Daytona 500.
Twins
Nolan Arenado ready to get to work with Rockies _ for now
Nolan Arenado said he never went as far as to request a trade from the Colorado Rockies in the wake of feeling a "disrespect" from the club given he was part of trade discussions this offseason, and the All-Star third baseman is ready to move forward despite frustrations with a quiet winter by his team.
Twins
Suter, Brewers avoid arbitration, reach 2-year, $2.5M deal
Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Brent Suter reached a two-year, $2.5 million deal Sunday that avoids an arbitration hearing that had been set for next week.
Twins
Former star SS Tony Fernández remains on life support system
Former All-Star shortstop Tony Fernández remained on a life support system Sunday pending a decision by his family on how to proceed, the director of his foundation said.