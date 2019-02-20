More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Welcome back: Jones could return to Wolves Friday vs. Knicks
Tyus Jones, who missed 13 games after spraining his left ankle in Philadelphia Jan. 15, returns to a Wolves team that, coming out of the All-Star break, is inching back to health.
Wild
Kane scores 2 more, Blackhawks beat Red Wings 5-4 in OT
There was plenty of space for Erik Gustafsson to shoot the puck himself, but with Patrick Kane alone to the right of the net, his decision was obvious.
Gophers
No. 8 North Carolina beats No. 1 Duke 88-72; Williamson hurt
Luke Maye took full advantage of a freak injury to freshman sensation Zion Williamson, finishing with 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 8 North Carolina past No. 1 Duke 88-72 on Wednesday night.
Sports
Live from the X: State girls' hockey not on TV; watch quarterfinals here
Quarterfinals of the state girls' hockey tournament aren't on TV. But you can watch the Class 2A games on Thursday by clicking here.
Gophers
