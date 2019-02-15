More from Star Tribune
Gophers
No. 10 Stanford bounces back with 65-51 win at UCLA
Alanna Smith and Stanford showed they were able to rebound from its worst loss under longtime coach Tara VanDerveer.
Twins
Reusse: Red Sox are clear spring training kings of Fort Myers
For the second time, Red Sox fans will arrive at "Fenway South" on Fort Myers near the Twins' facility basking in a World Series title.
Gophers
Gophers upset No. 2 Ohio State in men's hockey
Minnesota led from the start, ending the Buckeyes' winning streak at seven.
Gophers
Gophers rally to beat Gonzaga in baseball season opener
Easton Bertrand hit a two-run, inside-the-park homer as part of a six-run eighth inning
Gophers
Ionescu scores 29, No. 3 Oregon beats No. 9 Oregon St 77-68
Even on a night where she had 29 points in a rivalry game against Oregon State, Sabrina Ionescu picked apart her performance.
