More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins will name Varela as hitting coach
Edgar Varela spent the past two seasons as the team's minor league field coordinator.
Vikings
Winnipeg Blue Bombers win first Grey Cup title since 1990
Andrew Harris made Grey Cup history to help end his hometown Winnipeg Blue Bombers' title drought.
Gophers
Gophers gradually pull away from North Dakota
Gophers get solid bench play, especially from sophomore forward Jarvis Omersa, with top scorer Daniel Oturu in foul trouble.
Gophers
Johnson, Bateman complement each other in Gophers' receiving corps
Gophers Insider: For the first time in Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman, the Gophers have two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season.
Gophers
No. 14 Arizona has big second half, beats Long Beach 104-67
Nico Mannion wasn't worried even though Arizona was struggling in the first half for a second straight game. That's because the Wildcats were working hard, making the extra pass and playing good defense.