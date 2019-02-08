More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Friday's prep sports roundup
J'Vonne Hadley had a monster game with 52 points to lead Mahtomedi to a 105-42 win over Hill-Murray in boys' basketball.
Gophers
U wrestlers lose at Nebraska; softball opens with two wins
The No. 7 Gophers lost to No. 9 Nebraska 21-18 on Friday in wrestling while the No. 21 softball team routed North Florid and Central Florida by a combined 20-0.
Wolves
'Fatigued and banged up' Wolves let one get away at New Orleans
Anthony Davis sat out the final 15 minutes, 14 seconds Friday, but the Wolves couldn't capitalize despite leading the Pelicans by as many as 18 points.
Wolves
Untraded Davis scores 32, Pelicans beat Wolves, 122-117
Anthony Davis didn't need long to win back the crowd after being booed during his pregame introduction and the first few chances he had to handle the ball.
Wild
Granlund, in need of a lift, moved to center for slumping Wild
Zero goals since Jan. 7 for winger Mikael Granlund prompted Wild coach Bruce Boudreau to make bold switch.
