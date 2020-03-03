More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers' Daniel Oturu focused on "now" and not NBA decision after the season
Gophers sophomore standout Daniel Oturu is projected as a first round pick in this summer's NBA Draft, but he's focusing on finishing the season strong.
Twins
Peralta gets $1.17M signing bonus in $15.5M Brewers deal
Milwaukee pitcher Freddy Peralta gets a signing bonus of $1,174,800 as part of his $15.5 million, five-year contract with the Brewers, a deal with two club options that could be worth $30 million over seven seasons.
Twins
Yelich stakes future to Brewers with $215M, 9-year deal
Christian Yelich took to Milwaukee so much he staked his long-term future to the Brewers.
Sports
Live: State boys' hockey semifinals. Watch and follow them here
It's semifinal day at the state boys' hockey tournament with the games starting at 11 a.m. Click here for everything about the tournament, including a link to live video, game reports and much more from our team at the X.
Golf
Golf's famous 'Hinkle Tree' from '79 Open uprooted by wind
A tree that appeared overnight during the 1979 U.S. Open to become a part of golf lore has met its end.