More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Homecoming: Lynx make deal for Gophers' all-time leading scorer Banham
After four years of coming off the bench for the Connecticut Sun, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve sees an expanded role for Rachel Banham in Minnesota. "The opportunity is there," Banham said.
Sports
5-time major champ Maria Sharapova retires from tennis at 32
Maria Sharapova quietly walked away from tennis at the age of 32 on Wednesday, ending a career that featured five Grand Slam titles, time at…
Sports
Ireland's rugby matches against Italy postponed due to virus
Ireland's Six Nations rugby match against Italy in Dublin was postponed Wednesday because of concerns about the spreading virus in Europe.
Sports
From Whalen to Banham: A once-a-decade Lynx trade
They are two players whose styles are so distinct from one another that it really doesn’t make much sense to compare them. But their paths make them inextricably linked.
Twins
After season of adversity, top Twins prospect Lewis looks for a big year
Royce Lewis was in a rut during the 2019 season that slowed his ascent through the Twins farm system. "I literally didn't think I was going to make it for a while there," said the 20-year-old shortstop.