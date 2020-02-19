More from Star Tribune
University of Michigan investigates doctor sex abuse claims
Several former patients have alleged that a late University of Michigan physician sexually abused them during exams going back decades, prompting the Ann Arbor school to ask others with information to come forward, officials said Wednesday.
Gophers
Another 'Coffey run': Can Marcus Carr rescue U's playoff hopes?
What the Gophers need now is a player who can hoist this team on his back for a stirring stretch run, the way Amir Coffey did after Minnesota went through a rough patch last year.
Gophers
Pitino and Gophers preview Indiana
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Payton Willis and Tre' Williams preview Wednesday's home game against Indiana.
Motorsports
Hinchcliffe gets Indy 500 ride, 3 total races with Andretti
James Hinchcliffe will return to Andretti Autosport for three races this season, including the Indianapolis 500.
Wild
Road less traveled: Some NHL teams moving AHL squads closer
Jason Dickinson encountered quite a few bumps in the road on his route to the NHL. Good thing for his trusty truck.