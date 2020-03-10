More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Clippers bounce back from loss to Lakers, throttle Warriors
Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points before sitting out the entire fourth quarter along with the rest of the Doc Rivers' starters, and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Golden State Warriors 131-107 on Tuesday night.
Wolves
Blazers snap 2-game skid with 121-105 win over the Suns
Damian Lillard had 25 points and the Portland Trail Blazers got a much-needed 121-105 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.
Wild
Miller scores only goal in shootout, Canucks top Islanders
J.T. Miller scored the only goal in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks beat the New York Islanders 5-4 Tuesday night to move into a wild-card playoff spot in the tight Western Conference.
Gophers
Who ya got? Unpredictable Big Ten tournament has several legitimate contenders
A three-way tie for the regular-season title between Maryland, Michigan State and Wisconsin points toward an expected wide-open tournament.
Wild
Zibanejad scores again, Rangers beat Stars 4-2
Mika Zibanejad remains on a roll — and the New York Rangers hope Kaapo Kakko is just getting started.