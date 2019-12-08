More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Wolves have no answer for Davis and buzzsaw Lakers
The Wolves had seven players in double figures but Anthony Davis finished with 50 points on 20 of 29 shooting for the Lakers, who won 142-125.
Vikings
Smith's interception helps Vikings extend takeaway streak
The Vikings on Sunday had two interceptions - by Harrison Smith and later Andrew Sendejo - giving the team a turnover for the ninth consecutive game.
Vikings
Injured Cook 'good to go' after full work load Sunday for Vikings
Despite a painful shoulder malady, Dalvin Cook on Sunday carried the ball 20 times until sitting out the final quarter.
Vikings
Hartman: Vikings defense looking more like what Zimmer expects
A late Lions score in the fourth quarter was the only blemish for the Vikings' defense, which had struggled recently.
Vikings
Cornerback rotation helps Vikings defense return to form
Mike Hughes, Xavier Rhodes and Trey Waynes were used in sequence against the Lions on Sunday.