Motorsports
F1: World champion Hamilton takes pole at Abu Dhabi GP
World champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.
Duluth
Used-gear store in Duluth aims to get people outdoors
Duluth shop wants to offer a sustainable way to try activities.
Gophers
2:30 p.m. Saturday: Gophers vs. Badgers in the biggest Border Battle ever
The winner of Saturday's game between Minnesota and Wisconsin goes to the Big Ten Championship Game as the West Division champion. Click here for statistics, scouting reports, game previews and more.
Sports
NY team helping immigrant runners realize American dream
A no-name entrant at this month's New York City Marathon — literally, he didn't even qualify to have his name printed on his bib — Girma Bekele Gebre crashed the elite field and finished third in the largest 26.2-mile race in the world.
Sports
Approaching storm, snafus cast pall on Southeast Asian Games
An approaching typhoon is threatening to complicate the hosting by the Philippines of the largest biennial games in Southeast Asia, already marred by logistical foul-ups that President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to investigate.