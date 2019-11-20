More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Clippers edge Celtics 107-104 in OT with Leonard and George
Lou Williams scored 27 points, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 42 points in their first game together for the Clippers, and Los Angeles rallied to edge the Boston Celtics 107-104 in overtime Wednesday night.
Wolves
Utah sends Wolves to third consecutive home loss, 103-95
In a game of multiple runs by both teams, the Jazz got the better end of play late and left town a winner over the Wolves.
Wolves
Jokic, Nuggets bottle up Harden and Rockets in 105-95 win
Rule No. 1 in defending James Harden: Throw different looks at him.
Wolves
Reusse: In era of NBA players chucking threes, the pure shooter is a rarity
There is a growing number of NBA players who are firing away from three-point range based on the analytical arithmetic, not on outside shooting skill.