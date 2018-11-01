More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers have their way with UMD in lone men's basketball exhibition
They hit their first 11 shots from the floor on their way to a 56-point victory.
Golf
So Yeon Ryu shoots 65 for 1-shot lead in Toto Japan Classic
So Yeon Ryu shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Toto Japan Classic.
Wild
Flyers top Kings 5-2 for first winning streak of season
The Philadelphia Flyers are starting to find ways to overcome their own mistakes.
Wild
Foligno scores 2 goals, Blue Jackets top Sharks 4-1
There are easier ways to start a West Coast road trip than against the perennial Pacific Division power San Jose Sharks in their notoriously loud arena.
Wild
Flames score 5 straight in 3rd to rally past Avalanche 6-5
Down by three goals going into the third period, the Calgary Flames were far from done.
