Landrum scores 23 as No. 4 Baylor women rout TCU 79-55
Juicy Landrum scored a career-high 23 points, Kalani Brown had 16 points and four blocks and the No. 4 Baylor women went on a huge first-half run before coasting to a 79-55 victory over TCU on Saturday.
Gophers bounce back with strong victory over Rutgers, 88-70
Amir Coffey scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half as the Gophers pulled away from the Scarlet Knights.
Iowa hands No. 16 Ohio State its 3rd straight loss, 72-62
Iowa and Ohio State are trending in completely different directions.
Pitino and Gophers on bounce back win vs. Rutgers
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Jordan Murphy and Amir Coffey on Saturday's win against Rutgers
No. 23 Oklahoma tops No. 25 TCU 76-74 on Doolittle's shot
Back from suspension and back in the swing of things, Kristian Doolittle delivered for No. 23 Oklahoma on Saturday.
