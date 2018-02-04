More from Star Tribune
Music
Minnesota Orchestra champions women composers in new season: 'We are changing the conversation'
The Minnesota Orchestra will kick off its next season with something still rare for symphony orchestras — a piece written by a woman. At a…
Variety
Asian stocks decline, with trade, US politics in focus
Asian stock markets fell Friday as investors remained cautious about U.S. plans to raise tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. Uncertainty over White House politics also cast a shadow.
National
Trump owns up to making things up
President Donald Trump has owned up to making things up.
Variety
Snow science: Crystal clues to climate change, watersheds
Capturing snowflakes isn't as easy as sticking out your tongue.
Variety
St. Patrick's parade in Boston won't let anti-war vets march
Boston's popular St. Patrick's Day parade is all about veterans — but not all who've served in uniform will be allowed to march this weekend.
