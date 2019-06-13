More from Star Tribune
García's homer lifts White Sox over Yankees 5-4
White Sox manager Rick Renteria thought his team had a lot of good at-bats Thursday night.
MN United
Minnesota United to play Tuesday at Houston in U.S. Open Cup round of 16
The two teams met a year ago in the same round of the tournament.
MN United
U.S. rout of Thailand highlights inequity in Women's World Cup field
The U.S. national team's 13-0 rout of Thailand did more than expose vast differences between two teams, it highlighted the overall inequality in the Women's World Cup field.
Twins
Angels' Ohtani first Japanese player to hit for cycle
Even without full use of his powerful right arm, Shohei Ohtani possesses one of baseball's most diverse skillsets.
Gophers
Gabe Grunewald's funeral, visitation and memorial run announced
The late runner's funeral will be held Monday at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis.