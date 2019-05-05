More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Pineda makes progress, just not enough
The Twins dropped two of three games this weekend in the Bronx, including Sunday's rubber game.
MN United
Opara's head game breaks Loons' set-piece drought, draws blood again
Opara scores Loons goal on a header against Seattle on Saturday, but gets a bloody nose in the process.
Golf
PGA officer Haigh returns to prepare Hazeltine for LPGA major
The official who set up the PGA and Ryder Cup championships is overseeing the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine in June.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Twins
Twins' Rosario fighting through slump
The Twins left fielder didn't play Friday but ended an 0-for-24 skid with a hit Saturday, then beat out a grounder hit to second baseman D.J. LeMahieu in the fourth inning of Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Yankees.