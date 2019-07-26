More from Star Tribune
Orioles grab early lead, power past Angels in 9-3 win
Asher Wojciechowski was handed an early seven-run lead by his Baltimore teammates. He returned the favor with seven strong innings in a lopsided win.
King proud Venus Williams carries on fight for equal rights
Venus Williams was just a kid at a World TeamTennis clinic the first time she tried to impress Billie Jean King. Years before she hit No. 1 in the world, Williams tried to show off in front of her tennis idol.
AP Exclusive: Stewart hopes to be ready to play in February
Breanna Stewart is hoping to be ready by February to play with USA Basketball in the Olympic qualifying tournament.
Lynn throws 6 strong innings, Rangers top A's 5-2
Lance Lynn punctuated a strong performance with a loud growl.
2 dead, 8 swimming athletes hurt in SKorea balcony collapse
An internal balcony at a nightclub in South Korea collapsed on Saturday, killing two people and injuring 16 including American and other athletes at the world swimming championships, officials said.