More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Kenny Perry leads Cologuard Classic, John Smoltz shoots 73
Kenny Perry shot an 8-under 65 on Friday to take the Cologuard Classic lead, Mark O'Meara matched the PGA Tour Champions record with eight straight birdies in a 66, and former baseball star John Smoltz failed to build on a strong start in his tour debut.
Golf
Im, Mitchell share 36-hole lead at Honda Classic
Sungjae Im was in the first group to tee off on the first hole Friday at The Honda Classic. He'll be in the final group Saturday.
Twins
Wade's two-run single, Buxton's homer lift Twins past Boston 4-3
Michael Pineda pitched two innings, giving up a hit and striking out one, in his spring training debut for the Twins. Byron Buxton hit his third homer of the spring.
Vikings
NFL scouting combine: Vikings face key decisions
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap a week at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, where Vikings brass mulled key decisions and evaluated the draft's O-line and kickers among other positions.
Vikings
Murray followed his heart to choose football over baseball
When Kyler Murray joined the Heisman Trophy club in December, Charlie Ward thought about his initiation in 1993.