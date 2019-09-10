More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
KFAN's Paul Allen will pinch-hit on Wild radio play-by-play duties
Bob Kurtz will take a break from broadcasting for some games on the road.
Twins
Arenado's 482-foot homer lifts Rockies over Cardinals 2-1
Nolan Arenado sent a ball soaring out of Coors Field, and the St. Louis Cardinals could not recover.
Twins
Jiménez slam helps White Sox power past Royals 7-3
Two young sluggers who are considered pillars in the Chicago White Sox rebuilding plan came through with impressive drives on the same night.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Twins
Cueto dazzles in season debut, Giants beat Pirates 5-4
Cap on backward and with confident head shakes and fist pumps, Johnny Cueto dazzled over five shutout innings in his long-awaited season debut to pitch the San Francisco Giants past the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 on Tuesday night.