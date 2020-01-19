More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Lillard scores 61 and Blazers beat Warriors 129-124 in OT
Damian Lillard set a franchise record with 61 points, including a career-best 11 3-pointers, and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the equally depleted Golden State Warriors 129-124 in overtime Monday night.
Sports
Empire Maker, Belmont winner and prolific sire, dies at 20
Empire Maker, who won the 2003 Belmont Stakes to spoil Funny Cide's Triple Crown bid and went on to become a prolific stallion, died of…
Sports
Sharapova loses, Nadal advances at Australian Open
Maria Sharapova hasn't won a tournament since 2017, and her ranking slipped to 136th by the end of last year.
Wolves
Spurs cough up big lead, recover for 120-118 win over Suns
Bryn Forbes lived a shooter's dream during the first half on Monday night, making seven 3-pointers as the San Antonio Spurs built a big early lead.
Wolves
Timberwolves can't take advantage of depleted Denver, fall 107-100
The depleted Nuggets dared the Wolves to beat a zone; the home team failed to do so.