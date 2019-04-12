More from Star Tribune
West Metro
Medical examiner confirms Jacobs deaths are murder-suicide
Irwin Jacobs shot his wife, then shot himself.
Local
Photographer captures Lake Superior from inside the waves
Christian Dalbec of Two Harbors has carved out an unusual niche in nature photography. He puts on a wet suit and swims out into Lake Superior to capture waves, surfers and selfies.
Local
Day 3 of storm: Roads closed, thousands still without power
Some highways remained closed and power is still out for thousands in southern Minnesota. The National Guard has been authorized to help.
National
Sanders starts Midwest campaign swing with Wisconsin rally
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders returns to the friendly terrain of Wisconsin on Friday to kick off a swing through pivotal states that are part of the Democratic "blue wall" strategy for 2020.
St. Paul
Charges: 19-year-old driver was drunk at time of fatal St. Paul crash
The young El Salvadoran entered the country illegally at age 15 in 2016 and was ordered deported seven months later, according to an ICE spokesman.