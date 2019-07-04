More from Star Tribune
Twins
Rangers beat Angels 9-3 in finale Skaggs would have started
Tyler Skaggs' No. 45 jersey still hung prominently over his locker in the visiting clubhouse after the Los Angeles Angels wrapped up their first series since the 27-year-old pitcher's death.
Golf
Koepka wears shoes from 2016 Ryder Cup for first round of 3M Open
Beginning Friday, fans can bid on them on the 3M Open website. The winning bid price will go to 3M's charity, and Brooks Koepka will match the amount.
Golf
Piercy fires 9-under 62 to take 3M Open first-round lead
Scott Piercy leapfrogged Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Hadwin, who shot matching 64s in morning rounds at TPC Twin Cities, to grab the lead.
Twins
Twins' poor road trip is hard to write off after loss to Oakland
The pitching staff takes more lumps, as does the team's once-cushy lead over the Indians in the AL Central.
Motorsports
Keselowski sends message to Daytona field: 'I'm not lifting'
Brad Keselowski says he was sending a message by intentionally running into William Byron during practice Thursday for the upcoming Sprint Cup race at Daytona International Speedway.