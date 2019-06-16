More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers hope to end an NBA draft drought
Amir Coffey and Jordan Murphy hope to break a 15-year run of no Gophers players being picked.
Golf
The Latest: Woodland hits homestretch with 2-shot lead
The Latest on final round of the U.S. Open (all times local):5:55 p.m.
Gophers
Tracking recent NBA draft picks from the Big Ten Conference
stocking from the big tenHere are the last NBA draft pick and the number of picks since 2004 by each Big Ten school: The NBA…
Sports
RandBall: Wild GM Paul Fenton says it's unfortunate trade talks involving Jason Zucker went public
Wild GM Paul Fenton met with the media members Friday. After the group interview was over, a 1-on-1 session with Fenton revealed this about Jason…
Sports
Three things to watch for in local sports this week
Three things to watch for this week• The Twins are 13-12 against teams with records above .500 this season. The Red Sox fit that description and…