Gophers
Leadoff homer set tone for UCLA's WCWS victory over Gophers
Bubba Nickles hit the fourth pitch she saw off Gophers ace Amber Fiser in the opening game of the Women's College World Series and Minnesota's comeback bid fell well short.
Wolves
Raptors take NBA Finals opener, beat Warriors 118-109
The first NBA Finals game outside the U.S. was a party 24 years in the making.
Wolves
Warriors sputter at times, fall in Game 1 of NBA Finals
Maybe it was the rust. Maybe it was the Raptors.
Golf
Stacy Lewis to headline Women's PGA field at Hazeltine
Lewis was 23 when she played professionally for the first time and led after three rounds of the 2008 U.S. Women's Open at Interlachen Country Club in Edina.
Twins
Soler, Mondesi homers lead Royals past Rangers 4-2
Kansas City Royals pitcher Jakob Junis is ending the month of May on a satisfactory note.