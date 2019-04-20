More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins belt 11 home runs in doubleheader sweep over Baltimore
Eddie Rosario led the charge. He connected twice in Game 1 and hit an encore home run in Game 2, allowing him to tie Harmon Killebrew and Brian Dozier's franchise record of five home runs in a three-game stretch.
Twins
Phillies get HRs from Harper, McCutchen to beat Rockies 8-5
Phil Gosselin grew up winning imaginary games for the Philadelphia Phillies. When his chance came as a major leaguer, the hometown kid came through.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Sports
Maggie Nichols leads Oklahoma to NCAA gymnastics title
Top-seeded Oklahoma, led by junior Maggie Nichols of Little Canada, won its fourth women's gymnastics title at the NCAA championships on Saturday night in…
Twins
Pujols passes Ruth on RBI list, but Mariners beat Angels 6-5
Albert Pujols passed Babe Ruth for fifth place on baseball's career RBI chart, but the Seattle Mariners added four more homers to their major league-leading power binge in a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.