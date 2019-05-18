More from Star Tribune
Twins
Milwaukee to visit Atlanta Saturday
Milwaukee Brewers (27-20, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (24-21, second in the NL East)Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDTLINE: Braves favored by 1…
Twins
Minnesota to visit Seattle Saturday
Minnesota Twins (29-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (22-25, fourth in the AL West)Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDTThe Mariners are 9-13 on…
Gophers
Live: Follow the Gophers in the NCAA softball regional
The Gophers are the hosts for a four-team, double-elimination regional at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium. The No. 7-seeded Gophers shut out North Dakota State 3-0 on Friday and now will face Georgia, which beat Drake 6-4 in eight innings earlier in the day, at 3 p.m. Saturday. Drake and NDSU will play at 5:30 p.m., with the loser eliminated. Another elimination game will follow at 8 p.m.
Twins
Twins bunch together hits to polish off Mariners
Helped by singles, Martin Perez became the team's third six-game winner.
Golf
Day 2 at Bethpage Black
Here's some of the highlights and lowlights from Friday's second round in the PGA Championship: