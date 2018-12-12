More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Michigan GOP advances bill to make ballot drives harder
Michigan Republicans moved Wednesday to curtail ballot initiatives by advancing a measure limiting how many signatures could come from any one region of the state, the latest proposal assailed by critics as an unconstitutional, lame-duck power grab from incoming Democratic officeholders or voters.
Local
Metropolitan Council approves barriers to protect bus drivers from assaults
The move comes after several high-profile assaults.
West Metro
Attorney: Plea negotiations underway for one of 3 Illinois militia members accused of bombing Minnesota mosque
Michael McWhorter, 29, is second "White Rabbits" member to appear in federal court in St. Paul. He has previously told FBI agents that his group bombed Dar Al-Farooq in 2017.
Minneapolis
Amazon's Bezos donates $2.5 million to a Minneapolis nonprofit that serves homeless families
The gift is the largest ever received by Simpson Housing Services, which will use the money to help homeless families obtain stable housing.
Local
William Posten, pioneering black Minnesota judge, dies at 87
In his 23 years on the Hennepin County bench, he overaw some controversial and chaotic cases.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.