Vikings
Live: Vikings hold 24-10 lead over Philly in second quarter
The Vikings are aiming for a 4-2 record, but to reach that mark they'll need to get past the Eagles, who won Super Bowl LIII at U.S. Bank Stadium and are usually among the top teams in the NFL.
Vikings
McCaffrey scores 2 TDs to lead Panthers past Bucs 37-26
The way the Carolina defense kept taking the ball away, Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers offense didn't have a whole lot of work to do.
Sports
Kenya's Brigid Kosgei sets world marathon record in Chicago
Brigid Kosgei of Kenya won the Chicago Marathon on Sunday in 2 hours, 14 minutes, 4 seconds to break the world record in the event.
Gophers
AP Top 25: LSU jumps to No. 2; Upset drops Georgia to No. 10
LSU moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 29th time and putting the Tigers behind No. 1 Alabama less than a month before the rivals meet in Tuscaloosa.
Gophers
Gophers No. 20 in AP top 25 college football poll, first ranking since 2014
The Gophers are 6-0 for the first time since 2003.