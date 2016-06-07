The Penguins can win the Stanley Cup on Thursday at home after a 3-1 victory on Monday. In a special Stanley Cup Final edition of The Flip Side, the Tribune-Review's Rob Rossi recaps Game 4.

The Penguins can win the Stanley Cup on Thursday at home after a 3-1 victory on Monday. In a special Stanley Cup Final edition of The Flip Side, the Tribune-Review's Rob Rossi recaps Game 4.